K-pop boy group Seventeen made a comeback on Monday with its 11th extended play (EP) "Seventeenth Heaven," which aims to deliver happiness to fans.

In a YouTube livestream, member Woozi said the EP takes its title from the term "seventh heaven," which "represents the state of extreme joy."

"The album started off from the thought, 'What does Seventeen want to say most right now?'" recounted Woozi, who produced the EP with longtime collaborator Bumzu.

"I want Carat to feel happiness through Seventeen. The album captures that," Woozi said, referring to the group's fans.

"Seventeenth Heaven" includes eight tracks, with "God of Music" serving as the lead single.

"'God of Music' is like a festival filled with Seventeen's happy energy," Woozi said.

Members S.Coups, Mingyu, Vernon, Wonwoo and Hoshi also participated in composing and writing lyrics for the tracks.

The EP has logged more than 5.2 million copies in preorders, the biggest for any K-pop album, according to reports.

S.Coups' recovery

Ahead of the release, Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment said leader S.Coups would not participate in the EP's promotional activities to focus on his medical recovery.

The rapper went on hiatus in August to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury on his left knee.

"It has been almost two months since [S.Coups] underwent this surgery, and he is currently recovering. However, the affected area is still in a vulnerable state," Pledis said in a notice on the WeVerse app.

"Rehabilitation treatment is crucial at this stage, and he has received medical advice that it would be best to avoid any physically taxing activities for the time being," the agency said.

Seventeen is set to hold a concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan in January 2024 for its "Follow" tour, while sub-unit BSS (composed of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi) will attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena in December.

