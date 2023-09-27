Seventeen's 'Follow' concert in Bulacan: Seat map, ticket prices

K-pop group Seventeen. Photo: X/pledis_17

Ready your wallets, Filo Carats! The seat map and ticket prices for the upcoming Philippine concert of K-pop boy group Seventeen have been revealed on Wednesday.

The 13-member group is set to play at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13 for its "Follow" tour.

On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines bared the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP Gold - P19,000

VIP Silver - P18,500

Floor Standing A, B, C, D - P14,750

Floor Standing G,H - P13,550

Bleachers Premium 1 - P11,550

Bleachers Mid 1 - P10,050

Bleachers Center 1 - P8,550

Bleachers Premium 2- P8,550

Bleachers Mid 2 - P6,550

Bleachers Center 2 - P4,550

There will be a pre-sale for members of the group's fan club, called Carats, on November 9 while general selling will take place on November 11 via SM Tickets, Live Nation said.

Registration for the Carat membership presale is open on fan community app WeVerse from September 27 to October 1, it added.

The upcoming concert marks Seventeen's return to the country since its "Be the Sun" concert at the Philippine Arena last December 2022.

The group is also scheduled to release its 11th extended play, "Seventeenth Heaven," on October 23.

