Seventeen to return with 11th mini album in October

K-pop group Seventeen. Photo: X/pledis_17jp

K-pop boy group Seventeen will be coming back with new music this October.

The 13-member group, on their social media pages, posted a teaser for their 11th mini album “Seventeenth Heaven”, which will be released on October 23.

The upcoming release comes six months after the release of their successful 10th extended play (EP) “FML”.

The group is set to hold a concert in the Philippines in January as part of the Asian leg of its “Follow” tour.

Seventeen kicked off their concert tour with with back-to-back shows in Seoul last July and is currently on its Japan leg.

Composed of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, Seventeen debuted May 2015 with the extended play "17 Carat," fronted by the single "Adore U."

The band has grown to become both a commercial and critical success. Last year, the group's releases — the full album "Face the Sun" and its repackaged version "Sector 17" — landed on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's list of best-selling albums.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO