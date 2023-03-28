The Top 10 Global Album Sales Chart released on March 27, 2023 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Photo: Twitter/@IFPI_org

Eight of the 10 best-selling albums in 2022 were put out by K-pop groups, an industry group said late Monday.

On Twitter, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released its Global Album Sales Chart, which listed the 10 best-selling albums around the world in the previous year.

South Korean pop acts dominated the list, led by boy band BTS at No. 2 with its anthology album "Proof," released in June.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou topped the ranking with "Greatest Works of Art," while American superstar Taylor Swift placed third with "Midnights."

Boy groups Stray Kids and Seventeen each contributed two albums to the list: "Maxident" and "Oddinary" from the former at No. 4 and No. 8, while the latter's "Face the Sun" and "Sector 17" at No. 5 and No. 9.

Rising boy bands Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together, meanwhile, snatched the sixth and 10th spot with their extended plays "Manifesto: Day 1" and "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child," respectively.

Girl group Blackpink ranked at No. 7 with its sophomore studio album "Born Pink."

The chart "ranks the biggest albums of the year based on the number of units sold across all physical formats (CD, vinyl, etc.) and including paid full album downloads," according to the IFPI.

The industry body earlier named Swift as the 2022 Global Recording Artist of the Year.

