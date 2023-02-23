Taylor Swift is IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift has been announced as the Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) for the third time in her career.

The prestigious award is based on the combined global sales of physical and digital music, including streaming platforms.

“It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s 10-year history. Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world,” said Frances Moore, IFPI chief executive, in a statement.

Moore added that it is exciting to see that this year’s Global Recording Artist Chart reflect the increasingly diverse spectrum of music available to music fans today.

Aside from Swift, here are the other artists or groups who made it to IFPI’s Top 10 Global Recording Artist Chart.

2. BTS

3. Drake

4. Bad Bunny

5. The Weeknd

6. SEVENTEEN

7. Stray Kids

8. Harry Styles

9. Jay Chou

10. Ed Sheeran