K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment/ABS-CBN News file

Mark your calendars, Filipino Carats!

K-pop boy group Seventeen is returning to the Philippines in January for a concert, its label announced Tuesday.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Pledis Entertainment unveiled the stops for the Asian leg of the group's "Follow" tour, including a show at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13, 2024.

Poster for the Philippine stop of Seventeen's 'Follow' tour. Photo from WeVerse

Ticketing details have not been revealed as of writing.

The 13-member group will also play in Thailand and Macau as part of the tour, based on the Weverse notice.

The "Follow" tour kicked off with back-to-back shows in Seoul last July and is currently on its Japan leg.

The upcoming concert marks Seventeen's return to the Philippines since its "Be the Sun" concert at the Philippine Arena last December 2022.

