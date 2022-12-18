MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: K-pop boy group Seventeen conquers Philippine Arena

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

K-pop boy group Seventeen returned to the country for an additional show of its "Be The Sun" tour at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan late Saturday.

The 13-member act played to a packed Philippine Arena, touted as the world's largest indoor arena with a seating capacity of 55,000.

Apart from the songs that they performed at their "Be The Sun" concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena last October, Seventeen also sang a "holiday version" of English single "Darl+ing."

Unit leaders S.Coups, Hoshi and Woozi also showcased "Cheers" a song off the group's repackaged album "Sector 17," released last July.

K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment Seventeen members Joshua and Vernon share the stage of the Philippine Arena on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment Seventeen's vocal unit serenades the crowd at the Philippine Arena on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment