Promotional photo for K-pop boy band Seventeen’s repackaged album ‘Sector 17,’ released on July 18, 2022. Photo from Twitter/@pledis_17

K-pop superstars Seventeen are back with a repackaged version of their fourth full-length album.

The 13-member group dropped Monday “Sector 17,” which introduces 4 new songs in addition to the 9 tracks off “Face the Sun,” released last May.

The new songs include album opener “Circles,” title track “_World,” a Korean version of the group’s Japanese single “Fallin’ Flower,” and “Cheers.”

A music video for “_World” was released alongside the album.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The band also dropped a music video for pre-release single “Cheers” — performed by Seventeen’s unit leaders S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi — last July 6.

“Sector 17” is expected to become Seventeen’s latest “million seller” after it reportedly recorded 1.2 million copies in pre-orders last week.

The group is set to hold concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 8 and 9.

Since its debut in 2015, Seventeen has gained recognition for being a “self-producing” idol group, with the members largely involved in the production of their songs. The band is divided into three smaller teams or “units,” each focusing on vocals, hip hop, and performance.