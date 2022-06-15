K-pop group Seventeen will hold a two-day concert in Manila on October 8 and 9. Photo: Twitter/@pledis_17

South Korean boy band Seventeen is returning to the Philippines in October for a two-day concert.

Management company Hybe unveiled Wednesday morning a video for the upcoming Asian tour of the 13-member act, which will kick off in late September and includes stops in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore.

The tour’s Philippine leg will be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 8 and 9, according to the video.

Local concert promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed on its social media pages that it was producing the shows. Ticketing details, however, were not immediately available.

The band, which has over 9.4 million Twitter followers, last visited Manila in February 2020, about a month before the Philippine government began imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The tour supports Seventeen’s latest album, “Face the Sun,” released last May 27.

Since its debut in May 2015, Seventeen has become a commercially successful K-pop group, with its more recent albums selling millions of copies.

In 2021, the group was nominated in the top social artist category at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside fellow K-pop bands BTS and Blackpink, and P-pop group SB19.