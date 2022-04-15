Promotional photo for the release of Seventeen’s first English-language single ‘Dar+ling.’ Photo: Twitter/@pledis_17



South Korean boy group Seventeen released Friday its first single sung entirely in English, in a bid to grow its presence in the international music scene.

The 13-member act under Pledis Entertainment unveiled the music video for “Darl+ing,” which is also one of the tracks on the band’s fourth full-length album scheduled for release in May.

The band will reportedly premiere a performance of “Darl+ing” on music channel MTV’s “Fresh Out Live.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ahead of the song’s release, member Jeonghan tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to halt promotional activities, according to Pledis.

“We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption,” Pledis said Wednesday in a statement published in full by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

The agency said fellow members Mingyu and Vernon were exposed to Jeonghan but assured that “they all were wearing masks and did not have close contact with one another.”

“All Seventeen members other than Jeonghan, Mingyu, and Vernon are not exhibiting any symptoms.,” it added.

Since its debut in May 2015, Seventeen has become a commercially successful K-pop group, with its more recent albums selling millions of copies.

In 2021, the group was nominated in the top social artist category at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside fellow K-pop bands BTS and Blackpink, and P-pop group SB19.