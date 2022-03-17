The K-pop boy band Seventeen performs at the Mall of Asia Arena, February 9, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



South Korean boy band Seventeen is set to release a full-length album in May, its management company said Thursday.

Pledis Entertainment confirmed an earlier news story, which stated that the 13-member act would drop a new album in May, according to a report from K-pop news portal Soompi.

"Seventeen is preparing to make a comeback with a full-length studio album in May," Pledis said.

The upcoming album will be Seventeen's first release in seven months after the EP "Attacca" from October 2021. It will also be the band's fourth full-length album.

In April, SM Cinemas will screen the documentary "Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie," which includes footage from the boy band's "concerts, interviews released for the first time, and many behind-the-stage stories."

Seventeen debuted in May 2015 with the EP "17 Carat," fronted by the single "Adore U." It has since been recognized for being a "self-producing" idol group, with the members largely involved in producing their music and stage performances.