Still from K-pop boy band Seventeen's music video for 'Super.' Screenshot from Hybe Labels' YouTube channel



K-pop boy band Seventeen returned Monday with its 10th extended play (EP), along with a dazzling music video for the fierce single "Super."

The 13-member act released the six-track EP "FML," based on the phrase "F*ck My Life," which is also the title of one of the album's two singles.

In the music video for "Super," the boys take on martial arts aesthetics as they perform on a large-scale set with a troupe of dancers.

"Super" was inspired by the popular Japanese anime "Dragon Ball," according to a report by the Korea Herald. In fact, the song's Korean title is the Korean name of the cartoon's main character Son Goku.

The music video for "F*ck My Life," meanwhile, will be released on May 8.

Aside from the two singles, the EP also includes tracks "Fire," "I Don't Understand But I Luv U," "Dust" and "April Shower."

Preorders for "FML" reached 4.64 million copies, making it the K-pop album with the highest number of preorders in history, the Herald reported, quoting the group's label Pledis Entertainment.

Seventeen debuted in May 2015 with the extended play "17 Carat," fronted by the single "Adore U."

The band has grown to become both a commercial and critical success. Last year, the group's releases — the full album "Face the Sun" and its repackaged version "Sector 17" — landed on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's list of best-selling albums.

Seventeen held a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last October for its "Be the Sun" tour. The group returned in December for an additional show at the Philippine Arena, becoming the first K-pop act to stage a solo concert at the 55,000-seater venue.

