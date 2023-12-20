Rowoon's 'An Ordinary Day' fan meet in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map

South Korean singer-actor Rowoon. Photo: @ewsbdi/Instagram

This is what you've been waiting for, Filipino fans! The ticket prices and seat map for South Korean singer-actor Rowoon's upcoming fan meet in Manila have been unveiled Wednesday.

The actor who worked in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" and "The King's Affection" is set to charm his Filipino supporters at the Araneta Coliseum on March 2, 2024.

According to promoter Wilbros Live, tickets are priced as follows:

Diamond - P11,500

VIP - P9,500

Patron - P7,500

Lower Box A - P5,500

Lower Box B - P3,500

Seat map for Rowoon's 'An Ordinary Day' fan meeting in Manila. Photo: @WilbrosLive/X

Ticket selling starts at noon of January 6 through TicketNet's website and outlets, Wilbros said.

The event is part of Rowoon's "An Ordinary Day" fan meeting tour.

Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a member of the K-pop boy band SF9.

Last September, management company FNC announced that Rowoon would halt promotional activities with SF9 to focus on his acting career.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

