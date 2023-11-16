South Korean actor Rowoon. Photo: ewsbdi/Instagram

K-drama heartthrob Rowoon is coming back to Manila next year for a fan meeting, his agency announced Thursday.

On its website, FNC Entertainment said the 27-year-old actor is scheduled to return to the Philippines on March 2, 2024 for his "An Ordinary Day" fan meeting tour.

The tour also includes stop in Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong, based on the notice on FNC's website.

The exact venue and ticketing details for the Philippine stop were not immediately available.

Rowoon, followed by 6.4 million users on Instagram, last visited the country in June 2022 for a fan meeting organized by a local telecommunications company.

Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a member of the K-pop boy band SF9.

In 2017, he ventured into acting after landing a supporting role in the youth drama "School 2017" and gained further popularity with his lead role in the series "Extraordinary You."

Rowoon's other notable projects include the office romance series "She Would Never Know," historical drama "The King's Affection," and and most recently the fantasy-romance show "Destined With You."

Last September, FNC announced that Rowoon would halt promotional activities with SF9 to focus on his acting career.

