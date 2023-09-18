SF9's Rowoon to halt group activities, to focus on acting

Rowoon of K-pop group SF9. Photo: X/SF9official

South Korean actor and singer Rowoon will focus on his individual activities and will no longer be participating in the activities of his group, SF9, their agency announced Monday.

According to FNC Entertainment, Rowoon will be focusing on acting and individual activities, while SF9 will continue as an eight-member group.

"All members of SF9 previously renewed their contracts with our agency, and they will now take another leap forward with eight members excluding Rowoon. Rowoon will focus on individual activities including acting," the agency said in a statement, as reported by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

"Although the directions of their activities are different, Rowoon, who will remain as the ninth member of SF9, along with the other eight members will cheer each other on and each put in their full effort on their own paths in order to impress fans," it added.

Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a vocalist of the boy band SF9 under FNC Entertainment.

He has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" (2019), "The King's Affection" (2021), "Tomorrow" (2022), and most recently, "Destined With You" (2023).

Aside from Rowoon, SF9 is composed of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani.

Inseong, Youngbin and Jaeyoon are currently fulfilling their military service.

The group released their 12th mini album "The Piece OF9" in January 2023.

