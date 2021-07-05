K-pop: SF9 returns with new EP, single 'Tear Drop'

Promotional poster for SF9's ninth extended play, 'Turn Over.' Photo: Twitter/@SF9official

South Korean boy group SF9 made its comeback Monday, releasing its ninth extended play (EP) as well as the music video for the lead single "Tear Drop."

The 6-track EP "Turn Over" is also the third and final installment to SF9's "9lory" series, which began with the album "First Collection" in January 2020, according to a report by the Korea Herald.

The single "Tear Drop" takes on elements of house music, a sound that SF9 has become known for through previous singles "Now or Never" and "Good Guy."

Ahead of the EP's release, the group's fans, called Fantasy, had the hashtag #SF9TearDropOutNow and phrase "SF9 IS BACK" trending on Twitter Philippines.

SF9 — composed of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawoon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani — debuted in 2016 under FNC Entertainment.

The group has since explored a variety of genres, including house, Latin pop ("O Sole Mio"), and spaghetti western ("Summer Breeze").

Most of the members, noted for their good looks, are also popular for starring in Korean dramas, such as Rowoon in "Extraordinary You" and Chani in "Sky Castle."

SF9 recently competed against other K-pop boy groups in "Kingdom: Legendary War."

