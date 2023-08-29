Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah star as lovers brought together by a magical book in the new series "Destined With You," as seen in a new "highlight" clip released by Netflix.

The show tells the story of a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse and a civil servant "who holds the key to his freedom."

In the highlight video unveiled by the streamer on Monday, Jo's character comes across a book that grants wishes, which leads to her entanglement with Rowoon's character, sparking an "uncontrollable romance."

The 16-part series dropped its first two episodes on Netflix last week, with new ones set to come out every Wednesday and Thursday.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.