WATCH: Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah linked by magical book in 'Destined With You' clip

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 04:50 PM

Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah star as lovers brought together by a magical book in the new series "Destined With You," as seen in a new "highlight" clip released by Netflix.

The show tells the story of a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse and a civil servant "who holds the key to his freedom."

In the highlight video unveiled by the streamer on Monday, Jo's character comes across a book that grants wishes, which leads to her entanglement with Rowoon's character, sparking an "uncontrollable romance."

The 16-part series dropped its first two episodes on Netflix last week, with new ones set to come out every Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More:  K-content   K-drama   Destined With You   Netflix   Rowoon   SF9   Jo Bo-ah  