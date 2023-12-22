Promotional photo for NCT 127's special winter single 'Be There For Me.' Photo: @NCTsmtown_127/X

Filipino NCTzens now have a chance to get up close and personal with the members of NCT 127 as the K-pop boy band is set to hold a fan signing event in Manila next month.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, entertainment company Applewood announced Thursday that the fan signing event will be held at a "private" venue on January 22, a day after the group's concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

The event is held in promotion of the nine-member team's special winter single album "Be There For Me," which will be released late Friday, Dec. 22.

NCT 127 - Winter Special Single Album [Be There For Me]

🔔GLOBAL FANSIGN EVENT in MANILA🔔



■EVENT DATE : 2024.01.22 (Mon)

■EVENT PERIOD : 2023.12.21 (Thu) 18:00PM ~ 2023.12.28 (Thu) 23:59PM PHT (Payment must be completed)

■STORE : https://t.co/n8rTgN8Z57 /… pic.twitter.com/4FvaAkQk2s — APPLEWOOD (@applewood_kr) December 21, 2023

To join the draw for the event, fans must purchase the album "Be There For Me (127 Stereo version)" from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28 on the Applewood website.

A total of 150 fans will be selected for the event, which will be announced on Applewood's social media pages and website on January 2.

The venue and schedule will only be disclosed to the fans who will win the draw for the event, according to Applewood.

Debuting in 2016, NCT 127 is the Seoul-based team of NCT, which has over 20 members divided into several sub-groups. The lineup consists of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

The group is known for singles such as "Cherry Bomb," "Kick It," "2 Baddies" and most recently "Fact Check."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.