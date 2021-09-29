President Rodrigo Duterte extends his hand to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who showed a gesture of respect during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA – Despite her announcement that she would no longer seek the presidency, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio emerged as the most preferred presidential candidate among Filipinos for next year’s national elections, a Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday showed.

Duterte-Carpio led the list of 12 probable presidential candidates with 20 percent, followed by senator Bongbong Marcos--the namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos--with 15 percent, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso with 13 percent, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao at 12 percent.

The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte had said on September 9 that she would no longer run for president in the 2022 elections after her father accepted his party’s nomination for vice president.

The latest Pulse Asia poll was conducted from September 6 to 11.

Duterte-Carpio topped similar Pulse Asia surveys in July, April, and December last year.

Marcos, meanwhile, has been nominated by the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan as its presidential bet. He has said that while he was still seeking alliances for the 2022 elections, he was "very, very close to announcing" which national post he would seek.

Domagoso and Pacquiao have announced their respective presidential bids.

Pacquiao was followed by Sen. Grace Poe with 9 percent, Vice President Leni Robredo with 8 percent, Sen. Panfilo Lacson with 6 percent, and former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano with 4 percent.

Poe, who was once eyed by opposition coalition 1Sambayan for the country’s top post, has said that she is not seeking public office next year.

Robredo, meanwhile, has yet to announce her plans for 2022.

The least preferred candidates were former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro (0.1 percent), former lawmaker Walden Bello (0.1 percent), former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV (1 percent) and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go (3 percent).

The respondents’ second choices as president, should their first choice withdraw their candidacy, included Sen. Grace Poe (14 percent), Marcos (14 percent), Domagoso (13 percent), and Duterte-Carpio (11 percent).

Pulse Asia asked the question: Of the people on this list, whom would you vote for as president of the Philippines if the May 2022 elections were held today and they were candidates?

Almost half of Mindanao residents (47 percent) expressed support for Duterte-Carpio, while a little over a quarter of Metro Manila residents (28 percent) said they would back Marcos.

Sotto overtakes Duterte as most preferred VP candidate

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III is now the respondents’ top choice as vice president in next year’s elections with 25 percent, overtaking Duterte who had 14 percent.

The July poll had Duterte and Domagoso locked head-to-head as the respondents’ top choice as vice president.

Duterte has formally accepted the nomination of a PDP-Laban faction for him to run for vice president.

Domagoso is now the third most preferred candidate for vice president, with 12 percent.

Marcos also got 12 percent for VP in the September survey.

The President's spokesman Harry Roque noted the survey was done when aspirants, including Duterte, have yet to file for their candidacies and while "uncertainties" remained about his electoral bid.



"Be that as it may, the President remains the candidate to beat in the 2022 elections," Roque said in a statement.

Duterte's decision to seek the largely ceremonial position has been met with skepticism, with critics convinced he has ambitions to retain power or remain in high office to stymie possible legal action over thousands of state killings during his notorious war on drugs.

Duterte said he wants to serve the public.

A separate survey released this week by the Social Weather Stations showed 60 percent of 1,200 respondents believed his move violates the intention of the constitution, which has a 1-term limit to prevent abuse of power.

Meanwhile, Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez noted Robredo's rating rose to 8 percent from 6 percent in June.

“We are grateful for the continued trust and support for VP Leni reflected in the substantial increases in both her approval and trust ratings,” Gutierrez said in a statement

“She has worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, and it is good to know that many of our fellow Filipinos see and appreciate this, despite the unrelenting campaign of fake news and lies against the VP,” he added.

– With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News, and Reuters