Taguig-Pateros 1st District Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano takes his oath as House Speaker of the 18th Congress at the House of Representatives on July 22, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Monday he is considering a presidential bid in next year's elections.

Cayetano, who currently represents Taguig-Pateros 1st District in the House of Representatives, made the remark a month before the filing of candidacies for the 2022 elections.

“In the same way na nagbigay ang Lord ng choice, I think people have to have a choice. Kailangan may kandidato na Christ-centered at Bible-based ang pamamaraan ng pagpapatakbo ng gobyerno,” he said.

(In the same way that Lord gave us a choice, I think people have to have a choice. We need a candidate whose governance style is Christ-centered and Bible-based.)

“Kailangan yung faith-based at saka value-oriented na pamumuno ay isa ‘tong choice ng ating kababayan. Sa diwang ‘yan, I am seriously considering running for president, as we look at the issues,” added the 50-year-old lawmaker.

(The public must have a choice of faith-based and value-oriented leadership. In this spirit, I am seriously considering running for president, as we look at the issues.)

Other personalities who have either declared their intent to run or expressed interest for the country's highest office, so far, are Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Sen. Richard Gordon.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, are being urged by their supporters to seek the same post.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 polls opens on Oct. 1.

Cayetano resigned in October last year as House Speaker after lawmakers formally installed Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, with whom he has a term-sharing agreement, as their new leader.

He served as Foreign Affairs Secretary from 2017 to 2018, and was a former senator.

Cayetano unsuccessfully ran as President Rodrigo Duterte’s running mate in 2016, placing third behind Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

His wife, Maria Laarni "Lani", is incumbent Taguig 2nd District Rep. in the House; his sister, Pia, is currently a member of the Senate; and his brother, Lino, is mayor of Taguig City.