Lacson to run for president, Sotto for VP in #Halalan2022, says Senate President

MANILA (UPDATE) - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Tuesday confirmed he is running for vice president, in tandem with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who will seek the country's top post, during next year's national elections.

Official announcement of the Ping-Tito tandem will be on Aug. 4, according to Sotto.

In early July, the senators began a series of consultative meetings in Luzon, about 3 months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for those vying for a post in the general polls next year.

The pair's so-called "Tour of Luzon" began at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan, according to information from Sotto's office.

More details to follow.

- Reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News