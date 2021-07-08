Runup to 2022 polls: Sotto, Lacson begin consultative meetings in Luzon

Photo from Sen. Vicente Sotto III's Facebook page

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson began a series of consultative meetings in Luzon on Thursday, about 3 months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for those vying for a post in the 2022 national elections.

The pair's so-called "Tour of Luzon" began at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan, according to information from Sotto's office.

"Ang kanilang version ng tour of Luzon ay para kumustahin ang mga LGUs, tingnan ang kanilang kalagayan at makakuha ng mga suhestyon para sa post-COVID-19 recovery plan ng bansa," a statement from Sotto's office read.

(Their version of the Tour of Luzon is meant to touch base with local government units, check their situations and get suggestions on their post-COVID-19 recovery plans for the country.)

Senate President @sotto_tito and Sen. @iampinglacson start their “Tour of Luzon” in Malolos, Bulacan. The tours is a series of consultative meetings designed to check on LGUs for suggestions on their post-COVID19 recovery plan.



(📷 Sen. Sotto’s Office) pic.twitter.com/2EVKa8JrVN — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) July 8, 2021

The photos, which were uploaded on Sotto's social media page, was captioned "Partners," but both senators have yet to respond to questions if the tour is part of their preparations for the 2022 elections.

It remains unclear how many provinces will be covered by the "Tour of Luzon," and if there will be similar efforts in Visayas and in Mindanao.

In June, Lacson said that he would either retire from politics in 2022 or run for president.

Should he run for president, Lacson said he would campaign with Sotto as his vice president.

"Cast in stone 'yun... In case na hindi ako tumuloy, kinakampaniya ko naman siya (Sotto) para magkaroon siya ng ka-tandem," Lacson said in an earlier press conference.

(In case I don't run for office next year, I am campaigning for him so that he can be part of another tandem.)

"Unqualified 'yung support ko sa kaniya kasi alam ko ang direksyon niya, alam ko ang advocacy niya," he said, noting that Sotto would push for an anti-illegal drug platform.

(My support for him is unqualified because I know his direction, I know his advocacy.)

For over a decade, Lacson and Sotto have been part of the Senate's so-called "macho bloc" of close friends, along with former Sen. Gringo Honasan.

RELATED VIDEO: