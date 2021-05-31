Tito Sotto open to running for Vice-President in 2022 elections

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, in his sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution 635 expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the passing of Sen. John Henry Osmeña, says the senator was born to lead “and even mastered it along the way.” Sotto, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session on February 3, 2021. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III is open to running for vice-president in the 2022 national elections, saying he wants Senator Panfilo Lacson as his running mate.

Sotto ranked third among preferred vice presidential candidates in next year's polls, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The Senate President said he would seek higher office if he does away with his other inclination to retire.

"I have to admit I’m thinking about it unlike other politicians who say they’re not running but on the day of registration nangunguna (they lead)," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

"What will make me run? If we can upgrade the Vice President into something (more prominent). For example if the Vice President will be handling the problem in illegal drugs and drug abuse."

The Senate President said he would back Lacson's presidential bid. Lacson ranked 8th among preferred 2022 presidential candidates.

Sotto said he, Lacson, and Senator Manny Pacquiao were supposed to meet Sunday evening to discuss next year's polls but did not elaborate.

"First of all, I’m still considering it. If I do consider it, the number 1 on my list would be Senator Lacson, I know his capabilities. I know what he can do for the country. If he runs for President I will support him," he said.

Sotto added that he would make his decision in August or September.