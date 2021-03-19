Lacson on Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2022: Filipinos not ready for Davao City-like arrangement

MANILA - Filipinos are not ready for a "Davao City-like" situation with the daughter-father tandem of Mayor Sara Duterte and President Rodrigo Duterte as top executives, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Friday.

The elder Duterte has been prodded by his party-mates in PDP-Laban to seek the vice presidency as his term expires next year.

His daughter, meanwhile, topped an electoral survey published in December last year. She, however, said she does "not intend to run for President."

"The Philippines is not Davao City. If they can do that in Davao City, I don’t think the Filipinos are ready for a Davao City-like political situation or arrangement. This is not to take away anything from Senator Go or Sara Duterte or President Duterte, but I don’t think Filipinos are ready to see a Davao City-like political situation in the whole country," Lacson told ANC's Headstart.

He said if this happens, the Philippines would be like a barangay or village of Davao City.

"I think it’s a bit too much. While you say it’s constitutional, legal, and it’s really up to the electorate to decide, but sa akin—this is personal—parang hindi magandang tingnan (it does not look good)," he said.

Lacson himself was in the top 10 people in the December 2020 survey that asked respondents who they would vote for if the 2022 elections were held today, tying with Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go at 6th place.

In the interview, he said he has not yet decided what he will do next year. Lacson is currently in his first term as senator and can be up for re-election.