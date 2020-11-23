Will Duterte run for VP as daughter's running mate in 2022?

President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, as they prepare to head to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan for the Ceremonies of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on Oct. 22, 2019. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely to run for vice president in 2022 alongside his daughter should the latter seek to replace him, Malacañang said Monday, disagreeing with a statement from another aide.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo has repeatedly floated a "Duterte-Duterte" tandem in 2022 where the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would supposedly run for president with her father as running mate.

"Ang pagkakaalam ko po eh, atat na atat na si Presidenteng matapos ang kaniyang termino at gusto na niyang umuwi dito sa Davao," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters, referring to Duterte's hometown.

(What I know is that the President is already eager to finish his term and he wants to come home here in Davao.)

"Iyong Duterte-Duterte tandem po na sinasabi ni Secretary Panelo, iyan po ay kaniyang personal na opinyon," he added.

(The Duterte-Duterte tandem that Secretary Panelo is saying is his personal opinion.)

Duterte, 75, is not eligible for re-election.

He has repeatedly praised his daughter's political influence in separate events, citing her role in the ouster of Davao del Norte 1st Dist. Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez as House Speaker hours before his third State of the Nation Address in 2018.

She had also endorsed the Speakership of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, who ousted Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano from the post last month.

In the wake of a destructive typhoon over a week ago, the President brought up the 2022 elections, saying he would make Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential run a nightmare should she seek to be his successor.

Robredo said she is not planning to run for President in 2022, although she said it is a possibility, noting that the presidency is a destiny no one can plan for.