WATCH: Robredo reacts to Duterte 'waswasan' comment

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Wednesday it was "unpresidential" for President Rodrigo Duterte to say that he would make her presidential run a nightmare should she make a go for it.

In a speech aired late Tuesday evening, Duterte accused Robredo of lying about his whereabouts at the height of Typhoon Ulysses' onslaught last week, when she supposedly knew that he was attending the ASEAN Summit.

"When you start your campaign kung magtakbo ka ng presidente, waswasan kita nang husto. Well this is your bad--this is your nightmare. Sabi ko pagka-incompetent mo and you were lying," the chief executive said of the vice president.

In response, Robredo said Duterte should ensure that his basis for such a statement was correct.

"I think, that’s very unpresidential. Pero karapatan naman niyang sabihin kung ano iyong dapat niyang sabihin pero siguraduhin niya lang na tama iyong pinagbabasehan niya and in this case, mali siya," she said in a Facebook live on her official page.

Robredo also said people around Duterte seem to be feeding the president wrong information about her, similar to what happened in 2016 when she was removed from the Cabinet.