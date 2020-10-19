Sara Duterte endorsement 'tipping point' in Speaker wars: Velasco
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2020 12:18 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Lord Allan Velasco, Sara Duterte, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, House of Representatives, House Speaker
- /entertainment/10/19/20/albert-martinez-admits-thinking-of-retiring-due-to-pandemic
- /overseas/10/19/20/thai-democracy-protesters-defy-ban-for-fourth-day
- /sports/10/19/20/football-schrck-has-high-hopes-for-united-city-fc-in-new-pfl-season
- /entertainment/10/19/20/jasmine-curtis-smith-enchong-dees-new-film-to-debut-on-netflix-in-november
- /business/10/19/20/presyo-ng-diesel-tataas-gasolina-bababa-simula-oktubre-20