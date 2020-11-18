'Kung para sa'yo, magiging sa'yo': Robredo says no plan to run for president in 2022

Vice President Leni Robredo visits different parts of Albay on November 3, 2020 in line with her office’s ongoing relief efforts for areas hit by Super Typhoon Rolly. Office of the Vice President handout photo

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said she has no plans of running for president in the 2022 elections, saying the presidency is a position one cannot plan for.

"I am not planning to run. It is always a possibility. Pero ang pagtingin ko kasi sa presidency, destiny eh. Isa siyang posisyon na hindi napagpaplanuhan," Robredo told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(I am not planning to run. It is always a possibility. But for me, the presidency is destiny. It is a position that you cannot plan for.)

"Isa siyang posisyon na kung para sa'yo, magiging sa'yo 'yun. Kung hindi para sa'yo, kahit anong gawin mong pagpaplano, hindi magiging 'yun mapapasayo. Kaya para sa akin, sayang 'yung pagplano. Kung para sa'yo, mangyayari 'yun," she added.

(It's a position that if it's for you, then you'll get it. If it's not for you, then you won't get it no matter how much you plan for it. So for me, planning for it is useless. If it's for you, then you'll get it.)

For Robredo, it is better to just focus on the present problems first before thinking about the upcoming elections.

"Bakit hindi na lang muna tayo magkasundo, gawin natin 'yung trabaho natin ngayon. 'Pag oras na ng eleksyon, saka na tayo mag-away away sa politika. Pero kung mag-aaway away na tayo ngayon dahil pinaghahandaan natin 'yung 2022, para sa akin, waste of time, waste of energy, waste of resources," she said.

(Why don't we just cooperate and do our jobs at present. When election time comes, then we can fight because of politics. But if we fight now because we are preparing for 2022, for me that is a waste of time, waste of energy, waste of resources.)

Robredo was responding to President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that he has more to unleash once Robredo runs for presidency in 2022.

In a lengthy, repeated rant during his weekly public address, Duterte also called Robredo a liar, accusing her of misleading the public that he was missing in action during the typhoon.

However, Robredo neither looked for Duterte nor questioned his whereabouts during the typhoon.