Robredo on Duterte insults: People know what’s true

Watch also in iWantTFC

Vice President Leni Robredo said Wednesday it's well within President Rodrigo Duterte's right to say she's unfit for the presidency, but she wouldn't defend herself as there currently are a lot going on and the people know the truth on how much she is working.

"Karapatan naman niya iyon. Karapatan niyang—matagal na niyang sinasabi. Sinasabi niya wala akong alam, sinasabi niya hindi—kung ano-ano. Sa akin, sa dami ng tinatrabaho natin iyon pa ba iyong aasikasuhin natin?," she said in a Facebook live on her page.

(That's his right. He has long been saying that. He's been saying that I don't know anything--many different things. For me, of the many things we're doing right now, should we even do that?"

"Kapag sinabi mong wala akong ginagawa, karapatan mong sabihin iyan. Hindi ko dedepensahan iyong sarili ko kasi alam ko na iyong tao alam na hindi iyon totoo," she said.

(If you say I have not been doing anything, it's your right to say that. I won't defend myself because I know the people know the truth.)