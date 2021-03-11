Duterte urged by party mates to run for vice president in 2022
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 12 2021 03:57 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, vice president, 2022, 2022 elections, Philippines 2022 elections, Philippines 2022, Duterte 2022
- /video/news/03/12/21/more-metro-manila-areas-under-localized-lockdowns
- /sports/03/12/21/boxing-in-title-defense-homesick-ancajas-bent-on-making-sure-long-wait-pays-off
- /news/03/12/21/mangingisda-nasagip-matapos-lumubog-ang-bangka-sa-quezon
- /news/03/12/21/top-1-drug-personality-ng-davao-occidental-timbog
- /life/03/12/21/watch-kelley-day-is-all-set-for-miss-eco-international-pageant-in-egypt