Home  >  News

Duterte urged by party mates to run for vice president in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 12 2021 03:57 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte is being urged by his party mates to run for vice president in next year's elections. The move is seen by one analyst as a way for Duterte to circumvent the constitutional provision barring him for seeking a second six-year term. RG Cruz reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 11, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   vice president   2022   2022 elections   Philippines 2022 elections   Philippines 2022   Duterte 2022  