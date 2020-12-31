Sara Duterte tops Pulse Asia survey for preferred presidential candidates

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the Higpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance held in Davao City on May 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA (UPDATED) - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte emerged number 1 in a survey of possible presidential candidates conducted by Pulse Asia.

Duterte led the top spot, with 26 percent of respondents picking her, followed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and Senator Grace Poe who were both tied at second place at 14 percent.

Respondents in Mindanao (58 percent) and in the Visayas (29 perc) also expressed support for Duterte, said the survey.

Ranked third was Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at 12 percent, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao at 10 percent.

In 5th place was Vice President Leni Robredo at 8 percent, followed by senators Panfilo Lacson and Christopher “Bong” Go both tied at 6th place at 4 percent.

Three other possible candidates that ranked 7th, 8th and 9th place respectively were Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (3 percent), Sen. Richard Gordon (0.2 percent), and retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio (0.1 percent).

In Metro Manila, the top probable candidates of respondents for president were Marcos (20 percent), Domagoso (18 percent), Duterte (16 percent), Poe (12 percent), and Pacquiao (12 percent).

Tied with Poe in Luzon at 17 percent was Domagoso, followed by Marcos (16 percent), Robredo (13 percent), Duterte (12 percent), and Pacquiao (9 percent).



The most preferred presidential bets of those belonging to Class ABC were Duterte (27 percent) and Marcos (21 percent); Duterte still posts the highest voters preference in Class E at 23 percent, followed by Poe (18 percent), and Pacquiao (14 percent).

3 BETS TOP VICE-PRESIDENTIAL SURVEY

In the Vice Presidential race, Domagoso was number 1 at 17 percent, followed by Sara Duterte (16 percent), Senate President Vicente Sotto III (14 percent). Trailing behind them were Marcos and Pacquiao who both received 11 percent support from respondents, Senator Bong Go (9 percent).

The survey said Filipinos are least supportive of the the vice presidential bids of Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero (6 percent), Taguig City-Pateros Representative Alan Peter Cayetano (5 percent), Senator Juan Edgardo Angara (2 percent), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar (2 percent), and Atty. Jose Manuel Diokno (2 percent).



Domagoso got the highest support at 22 percent in Metro Manila, followed by Sotto (18 percent). The two also got the most support recorded in the rest of Luzon with Domagoso at 20 percent and Sotto at 18 percent.

The survey also showed that 5 probable candidates post the same double-digit voter preference in Visayas. They are Duterte (18 percent), Marcos (16 percent), Pacquiao (15 percent), Domagoso (12 percent), and Sotto (11 percent).

In Mindanao, 32 percent of respondents express support for the Davao City Mayor over other probable vice-presidential bets.

Leading bids in Class ABC were Duterte (22 percent), Sotto (14 percent), Domagoso (12 percent), and Marcos (12 percent). Those in Class D most preferred to vote for Domagoso (18 percent), Duterte (15 percent), and Sotto (13 percent).

The survey was conducted after a series of storms that hit various parts of the country and caused massive flooding in the Cagayan Region.

It also followed the announcement of drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna that their vaccines are more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19 and the designation of Carlito Galvez Jr., as vaccine czar and the extension of the general community quarantine of Metro Manila, Batangas, Lanao del Sur, and Davao del Norte until 31 December 2020 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the said areas

Pulse Asia said the nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults and has a 2 percent error margin.

The survey fieldwork was conducted from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2 using face-to-face interviews, Pulse Asia said.