NPC eyes possible coalition with Aksyon Demokratiko in 2022 elections

Left to Right : former NYC Chair. Leon Flores, former Asec and Aksyon Democratiko Sec. Gen. Ernest Ramel, Jr., Atty. Goyo Larrazabal, former Sec. Ronald Llamas, Sen. Lacson, Mayor Vico Sotto, Sen Pres Tito Sotto, former Cong. Tony Aquino and Mayor Andres Lacson of Concepcion, Tarlac. Photo from Sen. Vicente Sotto III

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Thursday said the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), which he chairs, is planning to coalesce with Aksyon Demokratiko for the 2022 national elections.

The NPC will be discussing "possible alliances" in a general meeting on July 29, Sotto, told reporters in a text message.

"I'm consulting my party on the 29th to finalize," Sotto said when asked if the NPC would partner with Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party founded by the late Sen. Raul Roco and of which Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, his nephew, is a part.

Among notable members of Aksyon Demokratiko are Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo and former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, who was part of the opposition’s Otso Diretso coalition in the 2019 midterm elections.

The Senate President and his decade-long friend Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson have started to visit several provinces for "consultation meetings" months before the filing of candidacies in October.

Lacson earlier said that he would either run for president or retire from politics in 2022, while Sotto has been vocal about his intention to run for vice president.

The tandem has yet to formally announce their plans for the 2022 national elections, but is expected to tour other parts of Luzon next week.

