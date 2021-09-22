Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso officially declared his 2022 presidential bid at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on September 22, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Using his life story as proof that he can uplift the quality of life in the Philippines, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso launched his 2022 presidential campaign on Wednesday in Baseco, a bayside community in the capital city where the mayor worked as a garbage collector.

"There is also another lesson I learned in early life: while poverty dehumanizes, it must not take the humanity out of you. Opo, lumaki akong busabos, ngunit hindi ako naging bastos (Yes I grew up poor, but I didn't become rude)," said Moreno, wearing a white shirt over jeans and heeled in sneakers.

He spoke on a stage nestled in the middle of Basecommunity housing units for indigent families, which the mayor has been showcasing as one of his administration's primary infrastructure programs.

"Hindi lang pagkain ang kinakalkal mo, namamalimos ka rin ng respeto. Minamata ka. Hanggang ngayon maaring ini-ismol ka," he said of his beginnings rummaging through trash for a living.

(You're digging not just for food but you're also begging for respect. Belittled until now.)

He also put a spotlight on his achievements in his first term as Manila Mayor, speaking of his government's autonomy in addressing the COVID-19 crisis while pointing out the national government's shortcomings.

Sending the message that he does what he says, Domagoso said: "I do not run on promises. I run on prototypes."

His running mate Dr. Willie Ong was also formally introduced at the program and spoke of how the biggest enemy today is COVID-19.

DIGNITY FOR THE POOR

Since Domagoso cinched the capital city's mayoralty in 2019, the mayor has been vocal about his push to "restore dignity to the poor."

"I started working at the age of 10 bilang basurero," he said.

"Instead na kaawaan ko ang sarili ko, edi pinagbuti ko ang sarili ko. A matter of mindset," he said.

In a minute-long video uploaded on his social media page on the eve of his campaign launch, the Manila Mayor recalled how he started earning from selling trash at the age of 10, and worked his way out of poverty by earning a college degree and entering public service.

Domagoso's presidential bid breaks Aksyon Demokratiko's 17-year drought for a presidential contender.

The party fielded its founder, former Sen. Raul Roco, as its last party-grown presidential bet in the 2004 national elections, where the late lawmaker lost to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The Manila Mayor was part of the National Unity Party (NUP) before he joined Aksyon Demokratiko.

The NUP supported his failed senatorial bid in 2016 and elected Domagoso as the party's vice-chairman for political affairs after he won the capital city's mayoralty in 2019.

House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo John Garcia, who was NUP's vice president for the Visayas, will be Domagoso's spokesperson for the Visayas, a source earlier told ABS-CBN News.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez will serve as the Manila Mayor's spokesperson for Mindanao, the source said.

Domagoso was among politicians initially endorsed by opposition coalition 1Sambayan as possible presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2022 national elections, but the Manila Mayor declined to be on the list.

In June, Domagoso wrote to the group, "saying that he wanted his name taken out of the list of nominees, possible candidates for president, and of course we respect that," 1Sambayan lead convenor and former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier said.

TIES WITH OTHER CONTENDERS

Photo from Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's Facebook page

Domagoso - a former garbage collector and actor - is expected to compete against former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who earlier confirmed that he would run for president next year.

In 2019, the Manila Mayor sought Lacson's advice on how to curb police extortion and corruption in the capital amid the local chief executive's push to restore good governance in the city.

Lacson told Moreno to create a "highly-trained" police task force and to enforce intelligence and counter-intelligence operations in Manila, Moreno's chief of staff Cesar Chavez told ABS-CBN News in a 2019 interview.

Lacson earlier praised the Manila Mayor for his practical decision-making in the capital city.

"Street smart si Isko. Ang ginagawa niya ngayon, very effective sa Manila," the senator earlier said of the mayor.

(Isko is street smart. What he's doing now in Manila is very effective.)

"Sabi ko ang pinakamahirap lang diyan 'pag naligaw ka."

(I told him the hardest part is when you lose your way.)

Lacson is expected to run alongside Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his vice presidential bet.

Sotto III's nephew and godson, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, is the incumbent executive vice president of Aksyon Demokratilko.

Senator Manny Pacquiao raises the hand of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso during a visit at the city's flag raising ceremony at the Bonifacio Monument in Manila on July 29, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who has also declared his presidential bid, was, meanwhile, among high-profile politicians who paid a courtesy visit on Domagoso shortly after his 2019 victory against former president and reelectionist Manila Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

Pacquiao praised Moreno at a flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall, saying the hardworking mayor will go far.

"Baka hindi lang sa Maynila ang pagseserbisyuhan mo," the boxer-senator said.

(Maybe your service will go beyond Manila.)

'PERFECT' RUNNINGMATE

Domagoso's decision to form a tandem with Ong is a "stroke of genius," Tony La Viña, former dean of the Manila-based Ateneo School of Government told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Parang perfect choice for the pandemic. Doktor ka. He's a serious doctor. Parang Dr. (Juan) Flavier siya, 'yung ganoong klase na doktor. For sure 'yan, ang advantage niyan, nandoon kay Isko at Ong."

(He's like the perfect choice for the pandemic. He's a doctor, he's a serious doctor, like Dr. Flavier, that kind of doctor. I'm sure Isko and Dr. Ong has the advantage.)

While Domagoso has 5.4 million followers on Facebook, and 933,000 others on Twitter, Ong has his own social media clout: 16 million on Facebook and 16,000 on Twitter.

But his social media backing did not translate into votes for Ong in 2019 when he ran for the Senate.

Ong - who rose to fame for answering health-related questions on social media - failed to clinch a seat in the upper chamber after he landed on the 18th slot, with about 7.4 million votes.

The two are expected to file their certificates of candidacy next month.