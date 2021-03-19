'A time for everything': Isko 'honored' to be potential bet for 1SAMBAYAN ticket

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday thanked the newly-formed coalition 1SAMBAYAN for considering him as one of their potential candidates for the national elections in 2022.

“I am honored and thankful to the organizing committee for giving me such honor to be included in the list na pwede nilang makonsider,” Moreno said.

In an interview on ANC’s Matters of Fact, Moreno said it may be unfair to the show’s viewers, particularly Manila residents, to talk about politics this early as the city continues to focus on addressing the spread of COVID-19.

“I am just thankful and I don’t want to entertain anymore any politics for now. I think there will be time for everything,” he said.

Key political and civil society personalities banded together to launch the new coalition, 1SAMBAYAN on Thursday which aims to unify the opposition for the 2022 polls.

The coalition intends to endorse a single slate of presidential, vice presidential and senatorial candidates.

“Unless we are united we cannot win in 2022. The unifying force is that we have the majority but the majority will become a minority if they are divided,” said its chairman, retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio.

Aside from Moreno, initial talks with possible candidates have reportedly been made, including Vice President Leni Robredo, and senators Nancy Binay and Grace Poe.

