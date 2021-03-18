MULTIMEDIA

'1SAMBAYAN' launched, calls for competent governance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Key political and civil society personalities (from left to right) Fr. Albert Alejo, SJ; Former COA Comm. Heidi Mendoza; Bro. Armin Luistro, FSC; Former Cong. Neri Colmenares; and Law Professor and Litigation lawyer Atty. Howard “Howie” M. Calleja sing the national anthem during the launching of 1SAMBAYAN, a broad coalition of different sectors, at the Makati Sports Club on Thursday. The coalition, which aims to screen and select competent national candidates for the 2022 elections, urged Filipinos to be discerning in electing government leaders and demand for a competent government.