MANILA – Senator Grace Poe said Monday government should now focus on educating voters ahead of the 2022 elections, as she reiterated that she is not interested in seeking the presidency.

Poe, who was once eyed by opposition coalition 1Sambayan for the country’s top post, said it is important now to have discussions with those who are truly interested to run in the upcoming elections.

“So that people can make an informed decision, I think it’s important right now that the public evaluate how their public servants are serving them or not serving them. And that should really be the focus of the campaign, educating our voters,” she said.

Meanwhile, Poe said that those running for legislative posts must prioritize their work in the Senate.

“It’s important that their intentions are are really to help and to help alleviate the situation of our countrymen,” she said.

--ANC, 9 August 2021