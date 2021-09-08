President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with Senator Bong Go during the meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Sept. 2, 2021. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Sen. Bong Go on Wednesday was officially nominated as the 2022 election standard-bearer of a PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who was picked as his running-mate, an official of the party said.

Video feed from the event did not show the nomination of the pair. But an official of the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told reporters that Go and Duterte were "proclaimed as candidates."

Go, a former aide of Duterte, earlier declined the nomination, saying he wanted to devote his attention to helping fight the pandemic.

He repeated this in a statement, saying, "Hindi po ako interesadong tumakbo sa pagka-Pangulo sa darating na halalan."

(I am not interested in running for president in the coming election.)

"Having said these, again, I leave my fate to God, to the Dutertes, and to the Filipino people — to whom I owe this privilege of being able to be of service to our country," his statement said.

Meanwhile, Duterte said he was hopeful his nomination would "allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation towards greater progress."

"Alam mo kung bakit ako tatakbo ng (do you know why I am vying for the) vice presidency? Is it ambition? Maybe. But is it really a sense of love of country? Yes," he said in a convention of PDP-Laban members who nominated him.

"Is it really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction? Baka makatulong lang ako (maybe I can help)," he added.

The Cusi faction was set to hold a media conference later Wednesday.

Duterte, 76, is prohibited by the Constitution from seeking a second term, but his opponents believe he wants to maintain his grip on power.

He earlier said he and Go would not run in the 2022 race if daughter Davao Sara Duterte-Carpio ran for president.

Duterte-Carpio and her father had topped recent election surveys. She has said she was open to running for president.

The PDP-Laban faction backed by Duterte has sought recognition as the legitimate party bloc, over the group led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The two had a falling-out in June after Pacquiao criticized Duterte's stance on the South China Sea territorial dispute with China, while the latter lashed back by lambasting the boxer's "shallow" foreign policy.

The head of the election commission was cited recently as saying it would have to decide based on documents and the party's constitution which faction is the legitimate representative of PDP-Laban.

Candidacies need to be officially filed starting in October.

More details to follow.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters