MANILA — (UPDATED) The Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) party has nominated Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as its presidential bet for the upcoming 2022 national elections.

KBL is the political party founded by Bongbong's father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

WATCH: Kilusang Bagong Lipunan nominates Bongbong Marcos as their presidential bet for the 2022 Philippine elections.



Bongbong joined Nacionalista Party in 2009. pic.twitter.com/PTwD0fHEkJ — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) September 24, 2021

Marcos said on the same day that while he was still seeking alliances for the 2022 elections, he was "very, very close to announcing" which national post he would seek.



"I thank them (KBL) for that expression of support and trust they have bestowed," he said in the online Friday News Forum.

"I don't know that you can interpret it as an acceptance [of the nomination]," he added.

Pressed on whether or not he would run for president, he said, "I will answer you when the time comes. You cannot rush these things."

— With reports from Jacque Manabat and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News



More details to follow.