MANILA (UPDATE) - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Sunday formally announced his plan to run for president in the 2022 national elections with a promise to rule with "integrity, compassion and transparency."

Pacquiao announced his presidential candidacy during his PDP-Laban faction's national assembly in Quezon City, against the backdrop of an ongoing squabble within ruling party PDP-Laban.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao said after accepting nominations from around 20 PDP-Laban chapter leaders.

"Sa buong buhay ko, wala akong laban na inaatrasan dahil sa ngalan ng prinsipyo, karangalan ng bayan ay tumayo ako, nanindigan at nakikipaglaban," he said.

(In my entire life, I have never backed down from a fight as I stand firm in the name of principle and honor of country.)

Pacquiao cited his life experiences and ability to relate to poor Filipinos as one of the qualities that make him fit to become President.

"Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang ating kakayahan? Naranasan niyo na po bang magutom... walang makain... mangutang sa kapitbahay o mag abang ng tira sa karinderya?" he said.

"Alam niyo po ba ang pakiramdam ng isang Pilipino na nakikipaglaban sa boxing? Nagpapabugbog sa kalaban na mas malaki at malakas para makabili ng pagkain?"

"Ang Manny Pacquiao na nasa harap ninyo ngayon ay pinanday ng hirap... Ang Manny Pacquiao na pilit nilang pinababagsak ay ilang beses nang bumangon, nagsikap at nagtagumpay... Alam ko ang hirap na naranasan ninyo at alam kong pagod na pagod na kayong lahat."

Pacquiao vowed to fight poverty and corruption, saying Filipinos have waited too long to see progress.

"Panahon na upang manalo naman ang mga naapi. Panahon na upang makabangon ang bayan natin na lugmok sa kahirapan," he said.

FROM CLOSED FIST TO OPEN HAND

Pacquiao's PDP-Laban has noticeably dropped its logo with the closed "Duterte fist" and returned to its original emblem where Filipino hero Lapu-lapu and a pentagon carrying the party's name are placed in the palm of an open hand.

PDP-Laban has been using the open hand logo from its inception in 1983 until 2016, when the party backed then-Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte's presidential candidacy.

Earlier this year, the ruling party had split into two factions after Pacquiao blocked his partymates' efforts to push Duterte to run for vice president next year.

Pacquiao's group is backed by Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III - son of PDP-Laban founder and former Sen. Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr, while Duterte supports the wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Cusi's group initially urged Pacquiao to run for senator in a slate top-billed by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go for president and Duterte for vice president.

Pacquiao's camp claimed that Go is only a decoy, as the Cusi wing is actually preparing to field Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio - who is not a PDP-Laban member - as their standard bearer.

Duterte-Carpio denied allegations that she will run for president, and said that she would not "share her light" with the ruling party by endorsing its candidates.

Cusi eventually withdrew the offer, saying the boxing senator has "burned all bridges" with his former allies.

Pacquiao, the lone 8-division world champion in the history of boxing, began his political career in 2010 as the Congressman of Saranggani, the home province of his wife Jinky.

After 2 terms in the House, Pacquiao won a seat in the Senate in 2016.

He is the second incumbent senator who will seek the Philippines' highest elected post in 2022.

Earlier this month, Sen. Panfilo Lacson launched his campaign for the presidency with Senate President Vicente Sotto III running as his vice president.



