Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for Davao City mayor anew

MANILA (UPDATED) - Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Thursday said she would seek re-election as mayor of the southern city of Davao next year.

"According to Mayor Sara, she will run for re-election as Davao City Mayor," her spokesperson Christina Frasco said in a text message.

Her youngest brother, Sebastian Duterte, would run for vice mayor.

Duterte-Carpio cited her agreement with her father that only one of them should seek a national position in the elections.

She chairs the Regional Hugpong ng Pagbabago and is also a member of the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod in Davao City. She has ruled out joining any national political parties.

The announcement is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Duterte-Carpio, which have ranged from declaring zero interest in the presidency to announcing names of top politicians approaching her with offers to be her running mate.

Duterte-Carpio said last week she would not seek higher office.

In late August, the mayor urged her father and ruling party PDP-Laban to be accountable with their political decisions for next year's elections, after the chief executive supposedly backtracked on his statements on the matter to give way for her possible presidential bid.

Her latest announcement comes a day after judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved the launching of an investigation into the president's deadly war on drugs.

Political analysts say the stakes are higher than ever for Duterte, 76, to ensure a loyalist or family member succeeds him, to protect him from a possible indictment https://reut.rs/39gEelu at home or abroad after he leaves office.

His government says it will not cooperate with the ICC probe.

Duterte's critics say his decision to run for vice president next year is also a self-preservation move. His office has rejected that, and Duterte says he wants to serve his people.

If Duterte-Carpio wins in the local post in the 2022 elections, it will be her 3rd and final consecutive term as Davao City’s mayor.

Overall, it will be her 4th non-consecutive term, having been mayor for the first time from 2010-2013.

Duterte-Carpio earlier rallied her supporters to back her father's candidacy as vice president next year.

- with reports from Reuters; RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News