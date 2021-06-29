‘Everything will destroy me’: Sara Duterte says parents don’t want her to run for president

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday maintained that her parents do not want her to run for the country’s top post, contrary to Malacañang’s statement earlier in the day that her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, wanted her to succeed him.

In a text message, Duterte-Carpio said that both her parents disliked the idea of her gunning for the presidency in next year’s elections.

“PRRD has never told me to run, it is quite the opposite. My parents and I have talked about politics twice in the past month and they have been consistent in expressing their opinion for me not to run for a national post,” she explained.

This came after Palace spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the President told him in confidence “some time ago” that he wanted Sara to run for president.

This is despite Duterte's earlier remarks that he does not want his daughter to run for the post, and even discouraged her.

Duterte-Carpio had acknowledged this.

"Minsan, nilapitan ako ni Presidente, ‘Spox, kailangan alam mo ‘to. Ang gusto kong tumakbo talaga, si Inday Sara. Pero kung ayaw talaga, kailangan mamili tayo who has the numbers between sa tatlo,’" Roque claimed in a press briefing.

(The President once approached me, saying, ‘Spox, you need to know this. I want Inday Sara to run. But if she really doesn't want to, we should choose who has the numbers between the three.’)

He said the 3 alternative candidates that Duterte named were Sen. Manny Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., and Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

But the Davao City mayor said running for chief executive would “destroy” her, pointing out that her father could have meant differently from what Roque had said.

“PRRD said everyone and everything will destroy me if I run and maybe win for President. My mother said she will miss me if I leave Davao City. Baka iba ang sinasabi ni PRRD kay Sec. Roque,” she added.

In January, Duterte-Carpio told her political supporters to wait until 2034.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 polls opens in October this year.

- With reports from Jamaine Punzalan and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

