MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Thursday she would no longer run for president in the 2022 elections after her father President Rodrigo Duterte accepted his party’s nomination for vice president.



Duterte-Carpio previously opposed running with her father in next year's race.

“Yes, I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022,” she said, when asked by ABS-CBN News for a reaction on her father's vice presidential run.

When asked if her father’s decision would impact her own plans, Duterte-Carpio said: “It does not affect any of my plans but as we both agreed only one from the family will run for a national position.”

Thanking her supporters, she said, “Yes, I am happy we are united in our desire to see a better Philippines in the future. I will be eternally thankful for your trust and confidence.”

She also maintained her relationship with her father is fine. "The same as it was before. Our politics do not interfere with our familial relationship. Iba ang trabaho, iba ang pamilya. Walang personalan," she said.

At least 7 parties earlier declared support for Duterte-Carpio should she run for President, including former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s Lakas CMD, former President Joseph Estrada’s Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, the late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago’s Peoples Reform Party, the National Unity Party, Sen. Sonny Angara’s Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and Mayor Duterte-Carpio’s regional party the Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Duterte-Carpio is eligible for one more term as Davao City mayor in 2022.

She has topped recent presidential election surveys.

The Commission on Elections will start accepting certificates of candidacy for all positions on Oct. 1-8.

Duterte-Carpio is not a member of any national party, making her ineligible for the remedy of substitution. The last day of substitution of candidates is Nov. 15, but substitutes must be party-mates under the law.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio has denied she will resort to similar ploys as her father did in 2015, when he initially demurred a run for the presidency, only to substitute party-mate Martin Dino at the last minute.

