MANILA— Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday launched their bid for the two highest posts in the country, vowing restoration of order and trust in institutions and an end to wrongs they say Filipinos have long endured.

A spectacle of lights, music and testimonials heralded the presidential and vice presidential candidacies of Lacson and Sotto, giving the Philippines a preview to an unprecedented pandemic-time campaign. They were the first tandem to officially launch their candidacies.

Present at the event taped live and aired across broadcast and online channels were the 2 candidates, their families, production staff and select audience all tested for COVID-19.

"Panahon na para itama ang mali. Ito na ang simula," said Sotto, who was first to come out, walking to the stage to "Magkaisa," the iconic People Power anthem he wrote.

"Ang tamang pamumuno ay dapat pangunahan ng leadership by example hindi sa salita kundi sa gawa. No leader can succeed if he cannot practice what he preaches," said Lacson, a former national police chief and long-time senator who entered the venue to a song that chanted his name.

He touted his and Sotto's over "80 years" of "honest, dedicated and competent public service" between them.

Pia Guanio, Sotto's long-time co-host in noontime show "Eat Bulaga!", hosted the pre-taped show simulcast on television, radio, and online news platforms nationwide.

'K.K.K.'

Lacson and Sotto are running with the tagline "Katapangan, Katapatan at Kakayahan" (Loyalty, Integrity and Ability), an ode to their decades-long experience in public service.

Lacson started his government career in 1971 as an intelligence officer and eventually served as the Philippine National Police chief from 1999 to 2001.

Sotto, a former actor and music producer, entered public service in 1988 as Quezon City vice mayor.

After a single term in local government, Sotto ascended to the Senate in 1992, and was appointed as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board under the Arroyo administration.

In 2010, Sotto made a Senate comeback, and is now the chamber's Senate President, and among the lawmakers with the most number of years in the chamber.

Lacson and Sotto - both part of the "Macho bloc" in the Senate - is backed by the Nationalist People's Coalition, tied to late billionaire Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco and tycoon Ramon Ang.

The pair is also endorsed by Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, which is led by Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's former allies.

More details to follow.

