MANILA — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he would seek the presidency in the 2022 elections if Vice President Leni Robredo does not declare her own bid by noon of the last day of filing of candidacies.

Bets for president, vice president, and senator are required to submit their candidacies from Oct. 1 to 8.

"Tuloy ang pag tulak natin kay VP Leni to run for President. Kung tumuloy siya, ipanalo natin siya," Trillanes said on Twitter on Sunday.

(Our push for VP Leni to run for President continues. If she pushes through, let us make her win.)

"Pero kung di pa rin siya makapagdesisyon by 12nn of Oct 8, tuloy na po ako ng pagka presidente. Di po natin hahayaang matalo ang TUNAY na OPOSISYON ng di man lang lumaban," he continued.

(But if she does not decide by 12 nn of Oct. 8, I will push through for the presidency. We will not let the true opposition lose without a fight.)

In 2016, Trillanes ran for vice president, and lost to Robredo.

Robredo earlier said she was trying to unite anti-administration forces and has no option but to decide before Oct. 8.

"Sa akin, dalawang linggo pa eh. Tinitignan natin kung may pag-asa pang magsama-sama," Robredo said in her weekly radio program on Sunday.

(For me, there are still two weeks remaining. So, we're still looking at the possibility of uniting.)

"Siguro mayroong iba na di na natin maaaya. Pero hanggang may communication lines pang bukas, patuloy ko itong ipu-pursue," she added.

(Maybe we can't encourage others anymore. But as long as communication lines are open, I will pursue this.)

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan is looking at tentatively announcing its presidential candidate for the 2022 elections by the end of the month, one of its conveners said on Saturday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and senators Manny Pacquiao and Ping Lacson have declared their presidential runs.