Protesters led by BAYAN march along España boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to mark the 5th year of President Duterte in office on June 30, 2021. The group slammed Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity for the thousands killed as part of the government’s war on drugs and the death of activists and critics during his administration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The International Criminal Court's proceedings can move up to the filing and confirmation of charges without presence of the accused, one of its recently retired judges said Monday.

Malacañang has several times said President Rodrigo Duterte would not participate in the ICC investigation into his anti-narcotics campaign.

Former ICC judge Raul Cano Pangalangan said the ICC could bring witnesses to the Hague and conduct virtual testimonies.

"In the end, we still arrive at the same conclusion. Although the language is different for the two things--duty to cooperate and power to adjudicate--in the end both obligations will survive the withdrawal," he told ANC's Headstart.

"This is quite an early stage of the proceedings and the case can move forward up to filing and confirmation of charges without the presence of the accused, if the accused refuses to take part."

The proceedings will stop if the accused "never gets into the custody of the court," he added.

Following the ICC Pre-Trial chamber's greenlight for the ICC Prosecutor's request to proceed with its investigation, evidence against individuals will be collected, according to Pangalangan.

"Assuming they now proceed with the investigation, this is the only time they will focus on individuals. Up to this stage the focus was on what we call the Philippine situation. Now that there's an investigation, the end product, assuming there is enough evidence, will be of course charges against individuals," he said.

The ICC Prosecutor's investigation will cover killings under the drug war since Duterte assumed office in July 2016 until the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute on March 16, 2019.

It would also look into the killings in Davao City from November 1, 2011 to June 30, 2016, when Duterte served as mayor and vice mayor.