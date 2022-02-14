MANILA - Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo topped anew a Pulse Asia survey on preferred senatorial candidates for the 2022 national elections.

Tulfo received 66.1 percent backing among the survey's respondents. He topped a similar poll in September 2021.

He was followed by former House Speaker Alan Cayetano, who got 58.2 percent. Cayetano also trailed Tulfo in September.

Behind Cayetano are Antique Representative Loren Legarda (58 pct), Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero (55.7 pct), former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar (52.9 pct), and reelectionists Migz Zubiri (50.3 pct) and Win Gatchalian (45.9 pct).

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay (44.5 pct.), former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and reelectionist Senator Joel Villanueva (both 40.4 pct.), opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros (37.1 pct.), actor Robin Padilla (35.9 pct.), and former Senator JV Ejercito (33.9 pct.) also have a shot at a Senate seat, the polls showed.

The same Pulse Asia survey showed that Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the only son and namesake of the former dictator, is still the most preferred presidential candidate among Filipinos.

His running-mate, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, is the preferred vice presidential candidate.