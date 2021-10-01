Loren Legarda. Joseph Vidal, Senate Prib/File

MANILA -- Congresswoman Loren Legarda filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) on the first day of filing, October 1, as she eyes a Senate comeback in 2022.

Legarda, 61, is currently the representative of Antique's lone district and serves as House Deputy Speaker.

She is part of the senatorial slate of Nationalist People's Coalition, under the banner of Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Antique representative and senate aspirant Loren Legarda speaks to journalists after filing her COC.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/pbvd6hz9hs — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) October 1, 2021

A former broadcast journalist, Legarda served three terms in the Senate before becoming a congresswoman.

She ran for vice president twice but was unsuccessful in both attempts, losing to former ABS-CBN colleague Noli de Castro in 2004 and former Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay in 2010.

As senator, Legarda championed advocacies such as environmental protection and women empowerment, among others.

