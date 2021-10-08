Sherwin Gatchalian files COC for second Senate term

Sen. Win Gatchalian, during a hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing, January 22, 2021, on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Alex Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian filed Friday his certificate of candidacy for senator, seeking a second term in the upper chamber.

Gatchalian, 47, is running under the National People's Coalition, founded by the late businessman Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.

He comes from a family of politicians, with his younger brothers Rex and Weslie serving as Valenzuela’s incumbent mayor and first district representative, respectively.

Gatchalian began his career in public service in 2011 after he was elected representative of Valenzuela's first district. He served as Valenzuela mayor for three terms.

Gatchalian returned to the lower house in 2013, where he advocated for education reforms.

He authored House Bill 5905, which later translated into the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which grants free tuition and other fees for students in state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges.

In 2016, Gatchalian was elected senator and now serves as chair of its Basic Education, Arts and Culture Committee and Energy Committee.

As senator, Gatchalian authored the Murang Kuryente Act, which spared consumers from paying certain costs in their electricity bills, and the Mobile Number Portability Act, which enables users to keep their mobile numbers even if they switch service providers.

