MANILA - Broadcaster and senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo on Monday expounded on the "Tulfo brand of justice" he wants to bring to the Senate if elected.

Tulfo, who is widely known for his radio show where he talks to aggrieved Filipinos, said this brand of justice has earned a "negative connotation" and he has even been "bashed" for it.

"Simple lang naman yung Tulfo brand of justice: nagiging matapang ako kapag may nakikita akong naaapi, pag may nakikita akong inaabuso. Kasi tingnan mo, pag mayaman ka, you always get away with it, more often than not. Pero pag mahirap ka, nalalampaso ang iyong karapatan, dehadong dehado ka sa batas," he told ANC's Headstart.

(The Tulfo brand of justice is simple: I get brave when I see someone oppressed, abused. Because if you look at it, if you're rich, you always get away with it, more often than not. But if you're poor, your rights are trampled on, you're on the losing side of the law.)

In his first try for a national seat, Tulfo said while he admits he has no background in lawmaking, he wants to use his "firsthand experience" of resolving problems for the common folk from across the country.

He also said he will hire the "crème de la crème" of lawyers to write the proposed measures under his guidance because he was not a lawyer himself.

"I’ll make sure na itong ginagawa ko, pag ako’y nasa Senado, yung mahihirap nating mga kababayan ay hindi madedehado sa batas. Sabi nga ni Dating Presidente Ramon Magsaysay, he who has less in life should have more in law. Yan ang magiging slogan ko sa aking panunungkulan," he said.

(I'll make sure that what I'll do when I'm in the Senate, our poorer countrymen will not be at a disadvantage because of the law. As former President Ramon Magsaysay said, he who has less in life should have more in law. That will be my slogan in my service.)

Tulfo topped the Pulse Asia preference survey released last month, with 55.2 percent of the respondents saying they would vote for him if elections were to be held then.

He filed his candidacy as an independent and has so far been included in the Senate slate of presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao.