MANILA -- Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo topped Pulse Asia's latest survey on the Filipinos' preferred senatorial candidates for the 2022 national elections.

Tulfo led the list of preferred candidates with 55.2 percent backing among respondents.

He was followed by former House Speaker Alan Cayetano, who is considering a presidential run, with 53.6 percent.

Also among the strong contenders for the Senate seat are Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero with 47.9 percent, and Antique Representative Loren Legarda with 47.2 percent.

Presidential aspirants Franciso "Isko Moreno" Domagoso (42.3 percent), Manny Pacquiao (42.2 percent) and Panfilo Lacson (40.5 percent) were also revealed to be strong senate contenders.

Domagoso and Pacquiao share the 5th to 8th places, according to the survey. Lacson, meanwhile, shares the 5th to 9th places with former senator Bongbong Marcos, who got a 40.2 percent backing.

Pacquiao was the top senate bet in a similar Pulse Asia poll conducted in April.

TV host Willie Revillame also got 36.6 percent backing (7th to 10th places) from the survey's respondents.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar received 36.2 percent backing (9th to 10th places), followed by former Vice President Jejomar Binay with 29.5 percent (11th to 15th places), and former senator Jinggoy Estrada with 29.4 percent (11th to 15th places).

Former senator Bam Aquino and Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri received 28.3 percent backing each (11th to 18th places), while Senator Francis Pangilinan with 26.8 percent (11th to 19th places).

Pulse Asia said the survey was conducted from September 6 to 11 using face-to-face interviews with 2,400 respondents.

The survey had a ± 2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level, the pollster said.

RELATED VIDEO: